This Vibrator Syncs With The Erotica You're Reading

For those of you who've been struggling to coordinate your erotica (fan-written or otherwise) with your vibrator's frequencies, there's now a solution to your masturbatory problem: the B.Sensory app, which connects with your vibrator to give you a totally immersive reading experience.
The app syncs the Little Bird vibrator with erotic e-books programed with customized vibrations and sensations corresponding to the story. Your New Year's resolution to read before bed sounds much more enticing now, doesn't it?
To begin, users connect the Little Bird to the app on their phone or tablet using a Bluetooth connection, and then they specify whether they're going to have a solo session or if a partner will join them. They can select from a number of titles on the app, some of which were written specifically for B.Sensory.
If you're alone, your touch and breath against the touchscreen will trigger a response from the Little Bird, one that the story's author has chosen for that moment. If you're with a partner, he or she can read the story aloud and select the moments for the vibrator to activate or change its pattern — perhaps in response to an especially noteworthy passage. You can also pause or replay any scene that you miss when you're a little...distracted.
For more info, check out the video from B.Sensory's since-closed Indiegogo page, below. You sadly can no longer order the Little Bird in time for Valentine's Day, but preordering now should ensure your reading sessions are a little more blissful come spring.
