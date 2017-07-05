Finding Porn On Tumblr Just Got A Lot Easier

Update: July 5, 2017: Tumblr has added additional controls to Safe Mode. Now, when you go to the app in your settings you can tap Safe Mode and select from one of three options: "Hide all sensitive content, just hide sensitive search results, or don't hide anything." If you want to see everything, porn included, go with that last option.
This article was originally published on June 9, 2017.
If you're looking for a better way to experience porn on your iPhone, Tumblr's got you covered. Tech Crunch reported that a new Tumblr update for Apple users allows you to access porn more easily — in fact, with just the flick of a switch.
According to Tumblr's Help Center "previously, you would tap the little lock (the one that appeared when you pressed and dragged the filtering opens—like top, recent, etc.—to the left) to show or hide NSFW content in your search results." Now, you just need to toggle one button, and it will dictate whether or not you want NSFW content like porn to appear in your search results.
If you do, you can head to the main Settings app on your device, find Tumblr, and swipe left on the button labeled "Safe Search" to turn it off. Only then will you be able to access porn in all of your searches. If you change your mind and don't want your searches to be NSFW anymore, then swipe the other way. It's that simple.
It wasn't always, though. Apple has always tried to keep things family friendly, requiring apps like Tumblr to block certain search terms with complicated filtering features so NSFW would be hidden. At one point, users searching #gay would find no results do the new rules. Four years ago, Tumblr wrote that their goal was always "empowering your creative expression is the most important thing in the world to us. Making sure people aren’t surprised by content they find offensive is also incredibly important and we are always working to put more control in your hands." With this new update, they have, which should make a lot of users very happy.
According to Tech Crunch, the analytics service SimilarWeb reported that “adult" content is the number one category that "drives direct clicks to Tumblr’s desktop site." It drives 20.53% of clicks on Tumblr, to be exact. The next largest search was “books and literature,” which reportedly only led to 7.61% of direct clicks.
By those numbers, this sounds like a feature Tumblr users are sure to appreciate. Head here for more tips for watching porn on your phone.
