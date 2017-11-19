How To Watch Porn On Your Phone — The Right Way

We use our phones for everything these days. If that includes watching porn, don't worry: You're in very good company. There's still a stigma around phone porn usage, however. Even if you're a proud watcher, you may not want to advertise the fact right on your home screen.
In truth, that would be tough to do, anyway. There's no porn section of the App Store. And while the App Store and Google Play include plenty of apps with mature, sexy content, outright porn is prohibited in both markets. If you do see an app promising porn, be wary — it might contain malware. However, there are still ways to make the experience safer and less clunky.
Whether you regularly use your phone to watch porn or you've merely thought about it, there are things you can do to make that experience better. Read on for our best tips for watching porn on your handset.