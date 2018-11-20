Skip navigation!
Sex
Your Complete Guide To Butt Plugs — One Of The Best Sex Toys Ever Invented
Nov 20, 2018
Sex
Here's Where To Find The Steamiest Softcore Porn Online
Oct 18, 2018
Sex
Searching For The Hottest Lesbian Porn Out There? Look No Further
Mar 1, 2018
Wellness
Standing Sex Positions That Will Take Your Sex Life To New Heights
One evening at a particularly raunchy dance party in Brooklyn, my partner and I realized that we just couldn’t wait to make it back to either of our
Wellness
7 Threesome Positions That Will Make Your Fantasy A Reality
When it comes to partnered sex, most of us can easily conjure up some intuitive sex positions we’ve gathered from life experience, porn, and pop
Sex Tips
These Positions Will Take Oral Sex To The Next Level
Oral sex can be fun and intimate, and it can lead to some of the most intense orgasms. So why do so many (mostly straight) people downplay it as a warm up
Sex Tips
Porn Performers Share The Sex Positions You Shouldn't Try At...
In our society, where sexual education in schools often leaves out the concept of pleasure entirely, it’s no wonder that adults and teens look to the
Wellness
How To Give A Handjob (In Case You've Forgotten)
When was the last time you intentionally set aside time to give your partner a handjob outside of a foreplay scenario? Folks in the sex ed industry often
Sex Tips
Enjoy Being Spanked? Here’s What You Need To Know About Impact Play
Although my earliest erotic fantasies consistently portrayed me in submissive roles, I didn’t discover how spanking could change my sex life until I was
Mothership
Why I Will Never Lie To My Future Children About My Career In The...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
Sex
30 Gifts For Sex-Position Adventurers
I love fucking on a flat, bed-like surface just as much as the next person, but that doesn’t mean mixing things up can’t be fun — or even a
Sex
The Incredible Thing I Discovered When I Started Smoking Weed Bef...
I self-identify as a pothead. It’s not just that I love being high, I also love what it does to my mind and body. Instead of becoming sluggish and
Sex
I've Slept With 99 People — & I'm Ready For Number 100
This story was originally published on July 23, 2015. Well, I’m just going to come right out and say it. According to the creepy (and confidential)
Home
Why I Never Feel Safe Living Alone
After a tumultuous experience living in a triple-occupancy dorm room my freshman year of college, I was absolutely starved for alone time. At 19, I had
Sex & Relationships
People Might Judge Me, But Doing This Changed My Sex Life
I hit puberty when I was 11. Although I had no concept of sexual pleasure or what my genitals were capable of at that age, I had a lot of erotic
Sex
How Lube Completely Transformed My Sex Life
Lube and I got off to a bad start. The first time I encountered it, I was 15. My boyfriend at the time was hell-bent on having anal sex, so he stole a
Sex & Relationships
I Had An Inside Look Into People's Online Dating Messages — & It ...
When I began working as a moderator for a popular online dating website in 2013, I was excited to get a behind-the-scenes look at how perfect strangers
Sex
What Learning To Squirt Taught Me About My Body
This story was originally published on January 21st, 2016. I didn’t have an orgasm until I was nearly 20 — and I certainly didn’t know much about
Sex & Relationships
Why Are Men Intimidated By This Sexual Preference?
The first sex toy I ever purchased was a long, girthy, purple dildo. I was 18 and had dragged my best friend into a small sex shop in the West Village.
Sex
I Was Breast-Fed Until I Was 5 — & I Remember It Vividly
I was breast-fed until I was five years old, and because of this, I’m one of the only people I know who can actually remember being breast-fed. I can
Wellness
I Was Told I Could Be The Hottest Girl In Brooklyn — If I Lost We...
Although I was a very health-conscious and athletic teenager, with no regular exercise or parent observing my eating habits, I had a hard time adjusting
Sex & Relationships
Why There's No Reason To Feel Weird About Bodily Fluids & Sex
Recently I was asked to name a time when I was very embarrassed during sex. Out of the depths of my suppressed memories, it came to me. I was 19 and
Sex & Relationships
What Sexual Consent Actually Looks Like
One evening a few years ago, I was walking down a sidewalk when I was attacked by a young man riding a bike. He came up behind me and hit my butt so
Sex
What Happened When I Stopped Dressing "Slutty" For A Week
This post originally appeared on the website Hopes and Fears. Personally, my comfort zone lies within an area that some might consider “slutty.”
Sex
Does It Make Sense To Tell Everyone You've Ever Kissed You Have H...
I recently received the following question, and of course I had plenty to say in response. I just read your fabulously informative and inspiring
Sex & Relationships
What Happened When I Got My False-Positive HIV Test Results
At age 21, during my last semester of undergraduate studies, I received two false-positive HIV tests. Over the course of a few weeks, I spiraled from a
Sex & Relationships
What You Need To Know About Gender Play In The Bedroom
I recently received the following anonymous question, and thought it was definitely one worth answering on a topic that bears discussion. Hello, I am a
Sex
What I Decided To Do When He Told Me He Had Genital Herpes
This essay was originally published on August 4, 2015. Recently, I started talking online with a new guy who made me feel all of the tingles and energy
Sex
How I Learned To Orgasm
I remember the first time I realized how good it felt to stimulate my clitoris. I was an adolescent in a pool with a foam pool noodle. The water
Sex & Relationships
How To Make Safer Sex More Fun
In my last post, I discussed safer sex, so here’s a bit more practical advice. Although all barriers are important — gloves, dams, condoms, etc.
