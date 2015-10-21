I Was Breast-Fed Until I Was 5 — & I Remember It Vividly

In fact, I didn't think there was anything unusual about it until I was a senior in high school and a conversation arose in my literature class about the role of breast-feeding in Toni Morrison's Song Of Solomon. In the book, the main character earns the nickname “Milkman” because his mother breast-feeds him past infancy, primarily as a means to achieve intimacy outside of her sexless marriage. The book casts the breast-feeding relationship between mother and son in a very negative light, almost as a perversion. My classmates couldn’t contain their disgust. Only at that moment did it dawn on me that my experience — my actual memories of nursing — might not be typical.



But the more I reflected on it, I realized that I didn’t feel embarrassed or think of what my mother did as perverse in any way. To this day, her decision to breast-feed me until I was ready to stop is one I carry with pride. My mother says she breast-fed me because she loved feeling close to me, and she believed it would help me be a healthy child. I was grateful that she was able to disregard the judgment of so many others in order to do what she believed in. And although many might see breast-feeding your child for so long as odd, it was the right choice for the two of us.



I’m not surprised that so many people who find out about my experience find it shocking; it’s incredibly out of the ordinary, and it can be hard for people to understand things they haven’t experienced personally. If you’re a person who finds my story gross or disgusting, I ask you to truly assess where that discomfort is coming from. My mom found it to be a beautiful experience, as did I — so what’s the big deal?

