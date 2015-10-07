I Lied About Being Molested By My Piano Teacher

There are two choices I made that have shaped my character more than any other: the moment I decided to lie about how my piano teacher had molested me when I was 10, and the moment, almost 12 years later, when I decided to speak out about it.



I hadn’t been this man’s only victim; some of his students came forward and told the truth during the investigation in 1991 — and others, like me, chose to stay silent. My small Pennsylvania hometown was rocked by the accusations, and many people just couldn’t believe that a man they’d trusted with their children could do something so terrible. Instead, they chose to believe that the young girls who had agreed to testify had been led astray somehow. Maybe they were confused. Maybe they’d exaggerated. Maybe they were liars. That was easier to believe, easier to control, than a pedophile in our midst.



I decided to lie on a sunny afternoon when two policemen came to my house to interview me for the investigation. I'll never forget sitting at the kitchen table with my father, squirming with fear and embarrassment as the police asked me to detail how, exactly, my piano teacher kept the beat during my lessons. It didn't matter how they phrased it. I knew what they were after, even if they weren't asking it outright. They wanted to know if he'd touched my breasts or put his hand between my legs.



"Did he use a metronome?" They asked.



"Yes," I answered. That much was true.



"Did he touch your thigh?" They wanted to know. "Your back?"



I nodded. He'd done those things, too.



"Anywhere else?"



I shook my head and did my best to focus on the sunshine streaming through the window. Soon, the interview ended, and the detectives returned to their squad car and drove away. Even before they'd come to interrogate me, I promised myself I'd never say a word. I was only in fifth grade, and even then, I knew the police couldn't protect me.



I was desperate for a way to keep myself from further harm. I didn’t want to be gossiped about or ostracized. I remember girls getting called names in the hallway at school and getting scoffed at during recess.

