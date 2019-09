I love fucking on a flat, bed-like surface just as much as the next person, but that doesn’t mean mixing things up can’t be fun — or even a game-changer.Before I became a sex educator, I used to slide a firm pillow under my bum during sex because it intensified the sensations dramatically, though I wasn’t quite sure why. But when I started selling sex toys several years ago, I realized that there were actual pillows designed for sex! Yes, my regular sleeping pillow did the job, but the expertly crafted shape of my first ramp-shaped pillow made me realize that proper positioning and angling allowed me to directly target my G-spot. Instead of wiggling around, adjusting, and only sometimes successfully getting my sweet spots hit, this pillow made every part of my crotch easily accessible.I didn’t use it solely for partnered penetrative sex, either. My new pillow made a great back jack for reclined masturbation and for eating snacks in bed while watching a movie. It made me view sex in an entirely new way — or at least on an entirely new plane. There was something about using this prop that made my body feel as though everything was anatomically aligned, like a yoga block or bolster that supports your body so you can comfortably and easily enjoy a position. It made some of the more difficult sex positions more manageable and helped me incorporate other sex toys into partnered sex.Suddenly, I was creating a wish list of swings, furniture, and contraptions that would breathe new life into my sex routine. I imagined having a room in my house devoted to wild props and strange-looking furniture with various straps hanging from the ceiling (but in reality, I kept most of my stuff stashed in my room to spare my roommate the potential TMI). The good news for shy-but-curious folks is that most sex props don’t look like sex-related objects at all. There are many ordinary, everyday objects that can be used in place of designer sex props.Even if you’re already having kick-ass sex, a sex prop can be an affirmation of and investment in your pleasure. I recently got a sex swing that I’m itching to install. And even though I haven’t tried it out yet, just knowing that I have it and that it will be used in the near future is exciting. Trust me when I say that splurging on your desire to have mind-blowing sex every which way you fancy is truly worth it.So after extensive research (both in my personal life and online), I’ve compiled a list of my favorite sex positioners, accessories, and props, as well as some everyday objects and DIY options for those of you who’d like to get creative or save a bit of money. Pick these up for yourself or give them to a lucky recipient on your gift list this year.