I love fucking on a flat, bed-like surface just as much as the next person, but that doesn’t mean mixing things up can’t be fun — or even a game-changer.
Before I became a sex educator, I used to slide a firm pillow under my bum during sex because it intensified the sensations dramatically, though I wasn’t quite sure why. But when I started selling sex toys several years ago, I realized that there were actual pillows designed for sex! Yes, my regular sleeping pillow did the job, but the expertly crafted shape of my first ramp-shaped pillow made me realize that proper positioning and angling allowed me to directly target my G-spot. Instead of wiggling around, adjusting, and only sometimes successfully getting my sweet spots hit, this pillow made every part of my crotch easily accessible.
I didn’t use it solely for partnered penetrative sex, either. My new pillow made a great back jack for reclined masturbation and for eating snacks in bed while watching a movie. It made me view sex in an entirely new way — or at least on an entirely new plane. There was something about using this prop that made my body feel as though everything was anatomically aligned, like a yoga block or bolster that supports your body so you can comfortably and easily enjoy a position. It made some of the more difficult sex positions more manageable and helped me incorporate other sex toys into partnered sex.
Suddenly, I was creating a wish list of swings, furniture, and contraptions that would breathe new life into my sex routine. I imagined having a room in my house devoted to wild props and strange-looking furniture with various straps hanging from the ceiling (but in reality, I kept most of my stuff stashed in my room to spare my roommate the potential TMI). The good news for shy-but-curious folks is that most sex props don’t look like sex-related objects at all. There are many ordinary, everyday objects that can be used in place of designer sex props.
Even if you’re already having kick-ass sex, a sex prop can be an affirmation of and investment in your pleasure. I recently got a sex swing that I’m itching to install. And even though I haven’t tried it out yet, just knowing that I have it and that it will be used in the near future is exciting. Trust me when I say that splurging on your desire to have mind-blowing sex every which way you fancy is truly worth it.
So after extensive research (both in my personal life and online), I’ve compiled a list of my favorite sex positioners, accessories, and props, as well as some everyday objects and DIY options for those of you who’d like to get creative or save a bit of money. Pick these up for yourself or give them to a lucky recipient on your gift list this year.
