How Sex Pillows Can Turn Awkward Sex Into Amazing Sex

You can use sex pillows if your partner has a particularly large penis and you don't want it to slip out completely, or if your partner's penis is on the smaller side and you want a position that's going to make penetration feel deeper. You can use sex pillows if your knees are torn up from arthritis or years of sports and any position where you have to kneel on the bed or the floor (like to give your partner oral sex) hurts too much. You can use them if you and your partner are wildly different heights and you need a way to make your hips line up with theirs, or if you have a bigger body , or if you think the mattress is too soft for good thrusting, or any other scenario in which you need a little help. "Honestly, all bodies can benefit," Manta says. "Because sex pillows let you play with all sorts of positioning." (They're even great for people who want a backrest when they sit up in bed to read.)