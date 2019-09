Just like you hope your partner will appreciate you for more than your breasts, butt, or mouth, there’s a lot more to sex with a man than meets the eye. According to a 2015 estimate by Esquire, the average penis size is 5.16 inches . Not six. Not seven. Definitely not eight. So before you eye a man’s penis with disappointment , ask yourself if you’re comparing it to your favorite porn performer (or GIF), and if that is even fair. (It’s not.) Also, ask yourself if you truly prefer a larger penis or if that is what you assumed you prefer because of cultural messaging."If the measure of a lover was solely based on the size of a guy’s penis, then you could buy a big dildo and have the best lover in the world," Play says. "And yet, we sell way more vibrators than dildos."That’s not to say size doesn’t matter at all — there’s just not a default preference."There’s nothing that works for everyone," Dr. Vrangalova says. "There are just certain patterns. It about figuring out what works for your body, and working with that."In fact, many women prefer smaller penises."You can have a penis that is too small for the vagina it’s going into or too large," says Dr. Vrangalova. " Some women like cervical stimulation , while there are women who hate it."That is to say, if his penis hitting the back of your vagina makes you squirm — in a bad way — you might have a more pleasurable experience with a smaller size.