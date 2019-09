While some sex positions from behind, such as doggy style, can be painful with larger objects, spooning allows the partner with the big penis or dildo to hit it from the back without causing your vagina or anus immense pain. Why? Because when you're both lying down, the penetrative partner has less control over their thrusts. They're on their side, not knees. Spooning is a favorite cuddling position for a reason ; it can be very gentle.To enter the spooning sex position, have the penetrative partner lube up their penis or dildo while lying on their side. As the receiving partner, use your hands to glide them inside of you, using your hips to gyrate back and forth at a depth and speed that's comfy.