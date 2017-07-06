The Best Sex Positions For When A Penis Seems Too Big To Handle

I once dated a man with a massive penis. His favourite sex position was doggy style, and he'd go hard (which I liked). To give you an idea of what I was working with, this dude's penis clocked in at over nine inches in length with a circumference of six and a half inches (the average penis size is 5.17 inches). Once, after having sex in doggy-style position with him, I stood up and noticed there was blood coming out of my vagina and down my thighs, all the way to my knees. His giant penis had accidentally turned my poor vagina into a war zone.
This is not an uncommon experience — tearing is very possible when having sex with large penises, says Timaree Schmit, PhD, a sex educator. And apparently, having rough, doggy-style sex was not the best way to avoid this. "Doggy allows for greater depth of penetration, which can be great at times but also potentially painful," Dr. Schmit says. "It's also a position in which the receptive partner has less control of the motion than, for instance, being on top."
Clearly, positions matter when it comes to penetrative sex with penises (and not to mention, bigger isn't always better). The vagina can expand comfortably to fit all sorts of objects, Dr. Schmit says. You just have to learn the most comfortable positions to accommodate a larger-than-average penis or dildo. So here are a few sex positions that work exceptionally well and won't break your vagina (or butthole, for that matter).
Oh, and these positions are wonderful, but don't forget to communicate with your partner about how you're feeling throughout, use lots and lots of lube, and have fun with foreplay.