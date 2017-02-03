The Best Sex Positions From Behind

Sometimes, you're in the mood for slow, sweet, gaze-into-your-partner's-eyes sex. Other times, you're looking for something more physical. That's when sex from behind is especially hot.
Positions in which the giver — of a penis or a toy — is behind the receiver allow for deeper penetration than others. They also often lend the giver control over the pace, which can be a turn-on for everyone involved. Enter the book Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, a comprehensive roadmap to your best-ever sex life — by Babeland founders Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning. The book offers info from birth control advice to BDSM pointers to illustrated sex positions, and here, we're featuring only the book's from-behind positions to give you focused inspiration for your next sexual adventure.
Try just one for a quickie, or try them all — and you'll agree that sometimes, the best approach is from behind. Click through to view the positions, to which we'll be adding regularly, then head to Babeland to snag your copy of Moregasm.
Taking The L Train
"Your partner lies on their side. You lie on your side at a 90-degree angle, forming an L with your partner's body. Your chest faces the headboard. You bend your legs and put your knees over your partner's shoulders, your butt against the penis or dildo. Your partner enters you from there. Or, try the variation pictured, where you're on your back."
The Side Roll
"Your partner lies on their side, leaning back a little, legs apart. You lie in front, backing onto the penis or dildo. Your thighs are together and resting between your partner's thighs. You can also get here by starting in Reverse Cowgirl, unbending your knees, and sending your legs out straight in front of you. And everyone tilts to the side."
