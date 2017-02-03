The Best Sex Positions From Behind

Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Sometimes, you're in the mood for slow, sweet, gaze-into-your-partner's-eyes sex. Other times, you're looking for something more physical. That's when sex from behind is especially hot.

Positions in which the giver — of a penis or a toy — is behind the receiver allow for deeper penetration than others. They also often lend the giver control over the pace, which can be a turn-on for everyone involved. Enter the book Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, a comprehensive roadmap to your best-ever sex life — by Babeland founders Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning. The book offers info from birth control advice to BDSM pointers to illustrated sex positions, and here, we're featuring only the book's from-behind positions to give you focused inspiration for your next sexual adventure.

Try just one for a quickie, or try them all — and you'll agree that sometimes, the best approach is from behind. Click through to view the positions, to which we'll be adding regularly, then head to Babeland to snag your copy of Moregasm.
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Taking The L Train
"Your partner lies on their side. You lie on your side at a 90-degree angle, forming an L with your partner's body. Your chest faces the headboard. You bend your legs and put your knees over your partner's shoulders, your butt against the penis or dildo. Your partner enters you from there. Or, try the variation pictured, where you're on your back."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Anal Doggy Style
"The penetrate-ee (bottom) can have their torso upright (like kneeling in prayer) or across (on all fours) or down (chest on bed). The bottom has some control over depth and angle of penetration. The top has a great view and a lot of control."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
The Octopus
"Hands and legs are wrapping around her while you polish her pearl. Feels like a nice big bear hug combined with an equally lovely hand job."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Anal Reverse Cowgirl/Cowboy
"Facing away might be a better angle for penetration. (Not as good for eye contact, obviously.)"
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
The Bend-Over
"She’s on her hands and knees while you reach through from behind. A perfect opportunity for tickling her ass to boot."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
The Side Roll
"Your partner lies on their side, leaning back a little, legs apart. You lie in front, backing onto the penis or dildo. Your thighs are together and resting between your partner's thighs. You can also get here by starting in Reverse Cowgirl, unbending your knees, and sending your legs out straight in front of you. And everyone tilts to the side."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Reverse Cowgirl
"Kneel and straddle your partner, facing the other direction. You can put your arms in front of you and lean on your partner's knees, or you can arch and lean back on your arms behind you. This does not allow easy eye contact, but you get a lot of control."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
The Flying Buttress
"This is for show-offs. Your partner is on top but facing away from you, head at your feet. Entry can be difficult from this angle. You can tilt your pelvis up to help the cause. For some, this is enjoyable. For others, it requires too much flexibility."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Raised Doggy
"Your partner kneels or stands behind you and enters you. Your thighs can be apart with your partner's thighs inside yours. If your partner's strong, they can (after penetration) lift and hold one or both of your legs — like a sexy wheelbarrow."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Supported Doggy
"You kneel by the side of the bed, facing it and bracing your arms against the mattress. Your partner kneels behind you. All the fun of regular doggy, but with solid support."
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.
Tired Doggy
"You lie face down with one or two pillows under your pelvis, so your butt tilts up. Your partner lies on top of you and enters you from behind with legs either between or outside of yours. You have little control, but it sure is restful!"
Image: COURTESY OF ILLUSTRATOR ANDERS WENNGREN, FROM THE BOOK MOREGASM, PRODUCED BY MELCHER MEDIA, INC.

