The good news is that weed has become legal for medical and recreational use in a handful of states. That said, we still have a long way to go before the marijuana industry can fully collaborate with the sexual health industry. I live in Michigan, where weed is legal medically, but there are only a few conditions that technically qualify you to receive medical marijuana. Anxiety and sexual dysfunction are not among those qualifying conditions, but based on my experience, I think they ought to be considered legitimate criteria for a medical card.For those of you in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, or Alaska — where recreational use is legal — know that you currently have a few great options if you’re ready to experiment with weed and sex. Geneticists have already begun creating special low-THC strains of weed that are designed to help women orgasm, weed suppositories that help ease period cramps, and weed-based lubricants . On a recent trip to Denver, I lost my shit when I saw Foria , one of those aforementioned lubes, on the shelves of a dispensary. I tried it as soon as I got back to the room where I was staying, and loved the results. Honestly, just knowing that a product like this is on the market and that people are trying to synergize weed and lube for the sake of orgasms makes me so happy.Using marijuana as a sex aid radically changed my sex life for the better, and I strongly believe that the same potential is there for other women who are pre-orgasmic or struggling with a low libido, as long as marijuana is legal and regulated. But don’t take my word for it: If you already know you like weed and you happen to be in one of those lucky states that allow for recreational pot, light up and see for yourself.Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here