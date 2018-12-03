10 Ways To Feel Better If You Get Too High

In honor of 4/20 we're revisiting some of our greatest…hits.
In the history of the world, there is no record of a fatal marijuana overdose. Nevertheless, many people have gotten so high that they've wished they were dead, which is terrifying.
Beyond psychic meltdowns, many other people have gotten high and simply not liked it, with all the expected feelings of euphoria and sensual enhancement eclipsed by panic, paranoia, and a racing heart rate. Should you ever find yourself in the grip of an unpleasant marijuana high, there are things you can do.
Before we get there, though, you should know some “don’ts”: Don’t answer the phone unless you know who’s calling and want to talk. Don’t use a stove or drive a car. Don’t stare at yourself in a mirror or give yourself a haircut. And when your bad bout of highness is over, don’t neglect to google “Maureen Dowd Colorado” to confirm how not alone you are.
Ahead, 10 tips that actually can help.
