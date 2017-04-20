Skip navigation!
High January
Health Trends
7 Apps Changing The Way We Get High
Sarah Jacoby
Body
10 Ways To Feel Better If You Get Too High
David Schmader
Health Trends
23 Of The Most Stylish Ways To Get High
Sarah Jacoby
Marijuana & Culture
What’s Happening In Your Body When You’re Crossfaded
Sara Coughlin
How To Smoke Weed
Body
Here’s How Long Weed Stays In Your Urine
Green Rush Daily
Apr 20, 2017
Mind
The Truth About Marijuana & Mental Illness
The idea that smoking pot can make you crazy is straight out of Reefer Madness. But although we've thankfully gotten away from such a hilariously extr
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
This Man Might Have Accidentally Gotten His Entire Church High On...
Sometimes, you forget to add the sugar when making cookies. Other times, you accidentally add THC. Okay, that might not be that common, but it seems to be
Kathryn Lindsay
Health Trends
Watch These Parents Smoke Weed With Their Kids For The First Time
If you smoke marijuana, chances are, you've often done so while trying to hide it from your parents. And unless you have some seriously cool parents,
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
Why This Woman Wants To Elevate The Cannabis Industry
Just over a year ago, Jesse Meighan attended a fundraising event for her boyfriend's cannabis media company. “Unfortunately, as most cannabis ev
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
This Major Marijuana Myth Was Just Busted
There have been many studies about the possible side effects of weed, but the most recent research conducted by the University of Southhampton's Dr. C
Kathryn Lindsay
Health Trends
What Does Trump’s Presidency Mean For Marijuana Legalization?
One of the many things President Trump wasn't 100% clear about during the campaign was his position on marijuana. But considering that 28 states have
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
Why We Still Have To Put A Disclaimer On All Of Our Weed Articles
With so much political and social momentum, it may seem like marijuana is on a roll right now — and it totally is. But there's still one big hur
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
Why Weed Is Sending So Many People To The Hospital
While it's common to get a little too high every now and then, getting seriously ill is another issue. According to The Huffington Post, a mysterious
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
Weed Yoga Will Enlighten You In A Whole New Way
If you've ever been in a workout class that you thought could be benefit from just a little more chill, we have good news for you. Ganja Yoga, a class
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
5 Ways To Get High Without Inhaling Smoke
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
Home Weed Delivery Is About To Launch In NYC
Thanks to Amazon and Seamless, we've all become accustomed to having everything — and we mean everything — delivered right to our doorstep
Christopher Luu
Health Trends
Here’s How To Get Free Weed On Inauguration Day
Donald Trump's swearing in as the 45th president of the U.S. is already expected to be met with a series of protests across Washington, D.C. But the o
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
Move Over, Dry January — In 2017, We Need High January
Sticky icky, kush, chronic — do we think that there are maybe too many silly names for weed? If you ask us, it's high time (no pun intended) to
Us
Mind
Everything You Need To Know For Your First Trip To The Dispensary
Sarah Jacoby
Sex
The Incredible Thing I Discovered When I Started Smoking Weed Bef...
I self-identify as a pothead. It’s not just that I love being high, I also love what it does to my mind and body. Instead of becoming sluggish and di
Zoë Ligon
Health Trends
Inside The Badass, Yet Totally ~Chill~ World Of #Perismoking
“The vaporizer is ready. It’s green, it’s good to go,” Coral Reefer says. She’s a 28-year-old woman from Santa Cruz, Californ
EJ Dickson
Mind
Why I Gave Pot A Second Chance
“I’m a planner” is something I say a lot. I use it to explain emailing my friends about making a dinner reservation two months out, or as
Juno DeMelo
Fashion
Colorado, Here’s How To Make Legal Pot Smoking Look Good
Gabriel Bell
