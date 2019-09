5 Ways To Get High Without Inhaling Smoke

If you're reading this article, we're going to assume you've come into contact with pot brownies at least once in your life. But the world of edibles is so much bigger than that. Sure, you've got your other sweets — gummies, chocolates, and cookies tend to be the most common — but you'd be surprised what else is out there.Edibles are so variable due in large part to the way they're made. To make most edibles, you first have to create either butter or oil that's infused with cannabis. From there, you can make pretty much any recipe that includes butter or oil. But really innovative chefs have other ways to infuse foods with cannabis, which means that it's not just baked goods — you can also find cannabis mac and cheese coffee , and beyond Remember, though — start low and go slow with these. Edibles can take a while to kick in (up to an hour), so you don't want to go for a second dose before you're totally sure you can handle it.