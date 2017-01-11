Home Weed Delivery Is About To Launch In NYC

Thanks to Amazon and Seamless, we've all become accustomed to having everything — and we mean everything — delivered right to our doorsteps. Thanks to Vireo Health, New Yorkers can add one more thing to that list: medical marijuana. As one of just five licensed medical marijuana growers in NYC, Vireo is launching home delivery that will service all five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester. The program is set to start in the next 90 days. By offering the service, Vireo hopes to serve those who cannot leave their homes or are unable to travel to a dispensary. "New Yorkers have increasingly come to expect home delivery and we plan on leveraging 'last mile' supply chain technologies to meet and exceed patient expectations," Vireo CEO Ari Hoffnung told the New York Daily News. The deliveries will be made by at least two employees to ensure safety and security for both personnel and product. The company-owned vehicles will have GPS and other safety measures, as well. Vireo already operates two dispensaries in Queens and White Plains, but it's the first grower to be granted approval for home delivery. Plans for delivery have been in the works since August of 2016, when state officials announced the expansion of the state's medical marijuana laws. A statement released by the Health Department reads: "This is another step in the department's implementation of the recommendations in the two-year report on New York's Medical Marijuana program, in recognition of the fact that in many cases patients with serious health conditions cannot leave their homes and have difficulty accessing medical marijuana products." Pricing is still to be determined and patients will have to sign up with Vireo health to participate in the delivery program.
