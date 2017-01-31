This Man Might Have Accidentally Gotten His Entire Church High On Weed Cookies

Sometimes, you forget to add the sugar when making cookies. Other times, you accidentally add THC. Okay, that might not be that common, but it seems to be what happened to this 74-year-old man from Indiana who is being accused of serving weed cookies to six members of the St. John’s Apostle Catholic Church congregation. The IndyStar reports that, back in May, the affected members went to the local emergency room after church, complaining of "adverse effects" from the cookies they ate earlier. In other words, they were high. All six congregants tested positive for cannabinoids, but Brian Jones, the chef behind this mess, claims he never put drugs in the sweet treat. However, when police searched his home after obtaining a warrant, they found a small orange bottle of hash oil, which is often used to make edibles. The police issued a warrant for his arrest and Jones turned himself in for preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil. But if he is indeed telling the truth, then we have an interesting court case ahead. Serial season three, anyone?
This month we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through all the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
This month we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through all the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
Advertisement