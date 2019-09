But women like Coral say that women in the cannabis industry have more of a voice and agency than ever before, and are taking control of their own images. The fact that they have such huge audiences, she says, signals that women’s roles in the industry are rapidly changing. When she started her channel seven years ago, women “weren’t finding networks of women who looked like us and talked like us,” she says. “I think women are [now] standing up for themselves.”Coral lives in California, where medicinal use of marijuana is legal. While no one Refinery29 spoke with for this article had ever heard of someone being banned from Periscope for streaming from a state where recreational marijuana use was illegal, there can be consequences. Earlier this year, suspended Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was investigated by the NFL for allegedly posting a video of himself smoking weed on Periscope. (While declining to formally comment for this article, a Periscope spokesperson directed Refinery29 to its terms of service , which prohibits users from publishing “media that is intended to incite violent, illegal, or dangerous activities.”) It’s also relatively common for social media platforms like Instagram to remove users’ accounts for posting marijuana-related content , resulting in a fine or even jail time in states with anti-marijuana laws.WeedTuber Ganjalina (who recently rebranded as @ModestMaryJane, but is perhaps better known by her original username), 28, who has almost 100,000 followers on Periscope, says that before she moved to Washington, where recreational marijuana use is legal, she was hesitant to launch her channel because she lived in Alabama, where it is not Ganjalina, whose real first name is Lina, started smoking marijuana regularly in 2012, when she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression after being discharged from the army. To hear her tell it, cannabis “opened up a new life for me.”“I wanted to educate myself about it,” she says. “Why was this plant so heavily fought against? What was the motive?” She decided to start streaming on Periscope to connect with other enthusiasts, as well as to speak openly about the positive effects marijuana had on her life. “It’s like having a bunch of smoking buddies online,” she says.Even for those with legitimate medical-marijuana prescriptions in states where such use is legal, there are risks associated with women smoking weed online, particularly mothers. Before she started making videos of herself smoking weed, Kandie, 36, a divorced mother of two who Periscopes as @KandiesKind , started smoking weed regularly in her mid-20s, after she was diagnosed with ADHD and sciatica. Doctors prescribed her pain-relief medications and Adderall, which she said made her into “a zombie.” “I had no control over my emotions. I couldn’t think for myself,” she says. “With marijuana, I’m focused enough to relax, calm down, and do what I gotta do.”