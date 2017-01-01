Move Over, Dry January — In 2017, We Need High January

Sticky icky, kush, chronic — do we think that there are maybe too many silly names for weed?
If you ask us, it's high time (no pun intended) to start referring to it as straight-up marijuana, or even just cannabis, because reefer has done a lot of growing up lately. Scientists, politicians, and now the general public are starting to take it seriously both as a form of recreation — with fewer ill consequences than alcohol — and as a form of medicine that has the potential to help people with a wide variety of issues.
A recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that marijuana use in the U.S. has doubled since 2001. A Gallup poll from October found that 60% of Americans now favor marijuana legalization — the highest that number has been in 47 years. And during the November election, nine states passed new marijuana legislation — all while the drug remains illegal at the federal level (and firmly placed within the DEA's most restrictive classification).
But if you gave it up after college (or decided not to partake, you total square — jk, no judgments) and you're curious about what's out there, we're here for you. You've no doubt heard of Dry January, when the determined few decide to go without alcohol for the entire month, and maybe you're gearing up for it now.
May we suggest, this year, also considering High January?
No, that doesn't mean you have to give up your pot all month. In fact, it basically means the opposite: For the month of January, we'd like to introduce you to the current world of cannabis. Think of us as your online "budtender" — we'll take you through your first trip to a dispensary, show you all the most stylish ways to partake without coughing up a lung, trudge through the complex legal ground upon which this plant currently sits, and (puff, puff) pass on the advice of the experts in the industry.
Here's to the chillest January you've ever had.
This month, we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
