What First-Time Smokers Should Know About Marijuana Legalization

Where does federal policy stand?

"There’s a still a difference. We still have a federal government that doesn’t admit that cannabis has any medical value. Even though they have made statements in the past that they’ll respect state laws, we do have a new regime coming in. We are going to have to resolve the federal conflict. And it may be harder for us to do that now. We may have more people in charge who believe in a prohibitionist, law-and-order paradigm.



"But what gives me hope is that we also have more people than ever in the house and senate on both sides of the aisle who support marijuana legislation. Adding all of that representation at the federal level after last night is going to put more pressure on the federal government to do something."



Do you have any tips for first-time cannabis users?

"Inhalation through smoking or vaporization is the safest form for someone who’s new to cannabis, because it’s the easiest way to control your dose and stop once you’re had enough... You can always take more, but you can’t take less.



"If you do end up taking too much and you do feel the effects of a THC overdose, which can be anxiety and rapid heart rate, you’re not in any physical danger. But it’s good to have something to eat, some water, and to relax. I tell people to turn on a movie or TV show that they can feel comforted by. If you do really panic, you can go to the ER. But cannabis is not going to result in a fatal overdose.



"Do your research. Go online and see how people are using cannabis and feel free to use it the first time with someone who’s more experienced. I call this 'guided use.' It means you’re going to be in a set and setting that’s more likely to lead to a positive experience."

