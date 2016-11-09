These Are The States That Legalized Weed

Eight states, including California, decided to pass measures legalizing recreational or medical marijuana. Arizona was the only state that voted against legalizing the recreational use of pot.
This article was originally published on November 8, 2016.
Before long, you might be able to legally purchase some pot in five new states just because you want a chill night at home with friends. And in four additional states, you might be able to qualify for medical marijuana if you have certain conditions.
Residents of Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada will decide if they want to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Meanwhile, Arkansas, Florida, and North Dakota will decide if the use of marijuana for medical purposes will be decriminalized.
If the recreational marijuana measure passes in California — which is the most populous state in the country and also the sixth biggest economy in the world — it could help push legalization at a national level.
In the U.S., the use of pot (for recreational and medical purposes) is already legal in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and in the District of Columbia. In 20 additional states, medical marijuana can be obtained with a doctor's prescription.
The legalization of recreational pot could provide a huge economic boost for the states that have the measure in their ballots. According to the Marijuana Policy Project, an organization devoted to policy reform on pot, Colorado collected more than $135 million from the taxes and fees paid by marijuana businesses last year. Recreational use of pot has been legal there since 2012.
When it comes to medical marijuana, between 60% and 89% of Americans support its use, the Marijuana Policy Project reports.
Ahead, find out which states will be voting on which measures.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
