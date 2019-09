What Does Trump’s Presidency Mean For Marijuana Legalization?

One of the many things President Trump wasn't 100% clear about during the campaign was his position on marijuana. But considering that 28 states have passed laws making it legal to use the drug in some way, this is one we're kinda gonna need an answer on. Unfortunately, our outlook is moving away from "hazy" and towards "not great." "[We are] not optimistic about marijuana policy reform in this administration," says Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws ( NORML ). "At no point was Trump clear with regards to how he felt the administration should address the number of states that allow the regulated use of marijuana by adults." And then Jeff Sessions entered the picture. President Trump has nominated Senator Jeff Sessions for the position of Attorney General, which would give him the power to roll back or negate the marijuana policy changes that have been enacted thus far. Along with the troublingly long list of allegations of racism in his past , Sessions' opinions on marijuana have been very clear and very negative. Infamously, he once joked that he thought the K.K.K. "was okay until I found out they smoked pot.” "[Trump's] cabinet is a virtual murderers' row of bureaucrats and politicians that have a long and consistent history of opposing any serious marijuana policy reform," Armentano says. "And Jeff Sessions hashistorically been one of the most outspoken and vehement marijuana prohibitionists." On top of that, Sessions has a history of making statements and legislative moves that many see as outwardly racist sexist , and homophobic . "What makes Sessions different [from previous Attorney Generals] is that the values that underlie what could be his policy decisions are extremely out of line with the values held by most Americans and those of us involved in social justice and human rights work," says Amanda Reiman , manager for marijuana law and policy at the Drug Policy Alliance.All is absolutely not lost, though. Aside from keeping Sessions away from the attorney general spot, there are two buffers standing in the way of the federal government just devolving into full "Just Say No" territory.