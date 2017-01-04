Here’s How To Get Free Weed On Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's swearing in as the 45th president of the U.S. is already expected to be met with a series of protests across Washington, D.C. But the organizers of one protest in particular are using marijuana as a form of civil disobedience — by handing out free weed on Inauguration Day. USA Today reports that come January 20, the D.C. Cannabis Coalition is giving out 4,500 free joints in the nation's Capitol to call for federal legalization of marijuana. "The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," Adam Eidinger, founder of the Cannabis Coalition, told USA Today. The D.C. Cannabis Coalition, also known as the DCMJ, is made of a group of D.C. residents who helped to get Initiative 71 passed, which made it legal to grow marijuana and possess 2 ounces or less of it. While weed is legal in several states, it has yet to be legalized across the nation. However, Eidinger is worried that this progress will be halted with the incoming administration — particularly with the president-elect's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who has a history of being opposed to legalizing marijuana.
Advertisement
"We are looking at a guy who as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country," Eidinger explained to USA Today. "He said marijuana is dangerous."
We've rolled about a 420 joints so far today! #Trump420 #SmokeSessions #MAGA pic.twitter.com/9CVgNvbvYv— DCMJ (@DCMJ2014) January 3, 2017
The group plans to start giving out joints at 8 a.m. on the west side of Dupont Circle, and then have marchers walk to the National Mall for the main protest. At four minutes and 20 seconds into the inauguration speech (when else?), protestors will be encouraged to light up — which is illegal, even if the big joint giveaway isn't. "We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest," Eidinger told USA Today. "But, that's a form of civil disobedience. I think it's a good protest. If someone wants to do it, they are risking arrest, but it's a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest." So, if you're planning to be around the White House on Inauguration Day, be aware — it'll probably smell like weed.
This month we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through all the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
Advertisement