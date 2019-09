Here’s How To Get Free Weed On Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's swearing in as the 45th president of the U.S. is already expected to be met with a series of protests across Washington, D.C. But the organizers of one protest in particular are using marijuana as a form of civil disobedience — by handing out free weed on Inauguration Day. USA Today reports that come January 20, the D.C. Cannabis Coalition is giving out 4,500 free joints in the nation's Capitol to call for federal legalization of marijuana. "The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," Adam Eidinger, founder of the Cannabis Coalition, told USA Today. The D.C. Cannabis Coalition, also known as the DCMJ, is made of a group of D.C. residents who helped to get Initiative 71 passed, which made it legal to grow marijuana and possess 2 ounces or less of it. While weed is legal in several states , it has yet to be legalized across the nation. However, Eidinger is worried that this progress will be halted with the incoming administration — particularly with the president-elect's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who has a history of being opposed to legalizing marijuana.