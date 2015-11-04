“I’m a planner” is something I say a lot. I use it to explain emailing my friends about making a dinner reservation two months out, or asking for Christmas wish lists in October. "I'm a planner" is accurate, but it’s also a safer way of saying that I’m neurotic — which is a still-slightly-safe way of presenting my anxiety. I fret over just about everything, small and large: The list of worries I keep on my phone (yes, this is a thing that I do) includes “I can’t find the measuring spoon” as well as “I’ll never be as talented as Kurt Cobain was.” I exercise religiously, which helps. I sleep and eat well, too, and I meet weekly with a lovely therapist who reminds me that a tumultuous childhood necessitated what she calls my “need for vigilance,” and that there are reasons it’s not easy for me to relax.



I’ve tried meditation to calm myself down, but it makes me feel like a hummingbird pinned to a tree — full of energy and unable to harness it. And in yoga, I tend to beat myself up for not being strong, flexible, or thin enough. I’m not against prescription drugs, but my minimalistic proclivities are deep-seated, and I’d rather not add more doctor’s appointments, pharmacy lines, or pill reminders to my life. But what if there were an over-the-counter drug I could take on an as-needed basis? Turns out, there might be one. In Oregon, where I moved last year, marijuana recently became legal to possess and use recreationally if you’re over 21.



Honestly, I’m not sure whether to call it “pot,” “weed,” or “dope.” I rarely say those words, because I never smoke the stuff. Or at least, I haven’t done more than fake-inhale a few times to appease friends since my early 20s. The last time I really smoked marijuana, I was in college. I did it with a friend who lived down the hall. I fell asleep at the foot of her bed and stumbled back to my room in the middle of the night, losing a slipper along the way. Before that, I smoked in someone else’s dorm and couldn’t remember how to get back to my own.



And that’s really why I don’t do it anymore: It makes me feel confused and not in control, which just doesn't work for my Type-A personality. I’m actually at my most relaxed when I’m ticking things off a to-do list — not lying on the couch, snarfing chips and listening to Dave Matthews. I also hate breaking rules that may result in having to answer to authority: Once, trying to avoid police detection, I dragged a friend who wanted to light up so deep into a park that I ended up with poison ivy.



I haven’t changed, but pot has. Now that marijuana laws are evolving, you can shop for designer strains that are supposed to make you feel euphoric without inciting paranoia or giving you the munchies. I’m into the idea of selecting only the stuff I want and eliminating the rest — à la hypoallergenic dogs and lactose-free milk. Who couldn’t use a little instant bliss that's free from side effects?



So while I remained skeptical, I also became determined to give this newer breed of weed a second chance. To give you an idea of how out of character this is for me, here’s what my friend texted when I told her I wanted to try getting high again: “STOP IT. STOP IT!! You’ve made my day with this news. This is too good. Can you send me a video?!” It’s understandable; she’s never even seen me drink more than two cocktails.



A woman in my book club recommends a strain called Obama Kush, which I ask for at the fancy head shop where I drag my husband. But the saleswoman steers me toward something called Blue Dream. “It’ll make you giggle for a while, then get super deep, then gently fall asleep,” she tells me. Sold. She rings me up, and we head home, receipt safely tucked in the proper wallet pocket, paper bag neatly folded on my lap.