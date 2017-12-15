Skip navigation!
Juno DeMelo
Sex
33 Gifts For Your Partner's Parents That Will Show You Care (Without Going Overboard)
Juno DeMelo
Dec 15, 2017
Fashion
Are Motherhood & Minimalism Incompatible?
Juno DeMelo
May 18, 2017
Sex
I Bedazzled A Vagina For College Credit
Juno DeMelo
Oct 5, 2016
TV Shows
This Is What It's REALLY Like On
Bachelor In Paradise
Crabs scurry around to ominous music, people poop their pants, and off-the-shoulder tops practically count as formalwear. And yet, according to
by
Juno DeMelo
Sex
This
Bachelorette
Contestant Will Make You Believe In Lo...
Wells Adams and I are both thirtysomething, Portuguese, and obsessed with our dogs. But the real reason I like him is because he’s the only contestant
by
Juno DeMelo
Sex & Relationships
The Not-So-Sad Truth About Making Friends As An Adult
I have just one childhood friend, someone who’s known me since I was young enough to think I could make patterned "tights" by dragging a hairbrush over
by
Juno DeMelo
Tech
Why I'm Resisting The Pressure To Join Snapchat
Once, I pulled off the freeway and called my friend from a payphone to tell her I was stuck in traffic. It happened in the 21st century. I’m not 100
by
Juno DeMelo
Tech
The Easter Eggs Hidden In The Names Of Instagram Filters
We know that people are naming their babies after Instagram filters. But how did all those filters get their monikers in the first place? As someone whose
by
Juno DeMelo
High January
Why I Gave Pot A Second Chance
“I’m a planner” is something I say a lot. I use it to explain emailing my friends about making a dinner reservation two months out, or asking for
by
Juno DeMelo
