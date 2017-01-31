Watch These Parents Smoke Weed With Their Kids For The First Time

If you smoke marijuana, chances are, you've often done so while trying to hide it from your parents. And unless you have some seriously cool parents, you would probably balk at the idea of sharing a joint with one of them. But some pretty brave parents have signed up to smoke weed with their kids for the first time — on
camera — in a segment for WatchCut Video. We won't spoil the entire video for you, but we can tell you that it's kind of adorable.
camera — in a segment for WatchCut Video. We won't spoil the entire video for you, but we can tell you that it's kind of adorable.
"Get high, Sarah, show me how it's done!" one mom exclaimed. Parent-child bonding, indeed.
This month we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through all the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
Advertisement