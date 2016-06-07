Femme Ed
What You Need To Know About Weed Lube

Laura talks to sex therapist Dr. Madeleine Castellanos about the benefits of using lube made with marijuana.

We at Refinery29 are firm believers in the transformative power of lube. Clits don't self-lubricate, and a good lube adds silky smoothness to either partnered or solo sex. For comedian Laura Willcox's latest episode of her series Femme Ed on Refinery29's comedy channel, RIOT, Willcox explores the next big thing: weed lube.

In the video, above, Willcox and sex therapist Madeleine Castellanos, MD, test Foria's cannabis-coconut-oil concoction on their hands and talk why it's even better when applied to your genitals.

"There's lots of ways for the vagina to get high," Dr. Castellanos explains. "One of them is [this lube] dilates blood vessels, so you get increased blood flow to the area. We have almost as much erectile tissue as a guy does, just internal. It's fabulous."

Sign us up — if and when we're in California or Colorado, that is. (And remember: Coconut oil does not mix with latex condoms!) Catch the full episode above.
written by Hayley MacMillen
