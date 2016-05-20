We Tried A Kegel Device — Here's What It Was Like

Here at Refinery29, it's no secret that we love our pelvic floors.
And, as part of what seems to be a growing trend, a whole slew of app-driven devices
want you to love yours, too. Among them is Elvie
, the Kegel trainer that connects to a video game app on your phone via bluetooth.
For R29's series Femme Ed
on RIOT
, host Laura Willcox gives Elvie a spin, but not before checking in with pelvic floor expert Jill Hoefs
. Kegels strengthen your pelvic floor, Hoefs explains, which gives you stability and supports organs such as your bladder, uterus, and rectum (all things we'd like to keep supported).
If Willcox's snazzy activewear doesn't tip you off, Kegels are a real workout. Some women may do them specifically to prevent incontinence
or avoid pelvic organ prolapse
, but there's really no reason not
to do them. It's totally up to you if you want to bring a device and app into the mix, or if you'd rather keep your Kegels, er, analog. Watch the video above to get the full scoop.