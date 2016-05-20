Femme Ed
We Tried A Kegel Device — Here's What It Was Like

Dr. Laura Willcox walks us through this edition of Femme Ed on the pelvic floor, kegels, and kegel video game app Elvie.

See more about this Episode

Here at Refinery29, it's no secret that we love our pelvic floors. And, as part of what seems to be a growing trend, a whole slew of app-driven devices want you to love yours, too. Among them is Elvie, the Kegel trainer that connects to a video game app on your phone via bluetooth.

For R29's series Femme Ed on RIOT, host Laura Willcox gives Elvie a spin, but not before checking in with pelvic floor expert Jill Hoefs. Kegels strengthen your pelvic floor, Hoefs explains, which gives you stability and supports organs such as your bladder, uterus, and rectum (all things we'd like to keep supported).

If Willcox's snazzy activewear doesn't tip you off, Kegels are a real workout. Some women may do them specifically to prevent incontinence or avoid pelvic organ prolapse, but there's really no reason not to do them. It's totally up to you if you want to bring a device and app into the mix, or if you'd rather keep your Kegels, er, analog. Watch the video above to get the full scoop.

How To Do Kegels, Pelvic Floor Exercises Elvie App
written by Sara Coughlin
BodyHealth TrendsRiotThe LatestWellness
Released on May 20, 2016
How Much Tech Does A Baby Really Need?
The Truth About Waist Trainers
Now Playing
We Tried A Kegel Device — Here's What It Was Like
What You Need To Know About The So-Called "Female Viagra"
What You Need To Know About Weed Lube

All Shows