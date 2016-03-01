I was having a lot of casual sex at the time, and whenever I brought someone back to my apartment for a hookup, I made a lengthy, complicated disclaimer as I slowly retrieved it from my bedside table drawer. "I’m on this medication… It just makes everything feel better… I have to use it, is that okay?" I fumbled with my words, blushing. Most men were happy to oblige my use of lube, in fact, most were quite impressed with how good it felt for them, too. Some guys had never used it before, which made them a bit cautious at first. But since the end result was extra slippery, pleasurable sex, my partners generally seemed enlightened and appreciative of my lube usage.



I began toting a second, smaller bottle of lube around in my purse everywhere I went. If there was any chance I’d be having sex that night, it was just as necessary as packing condoms. Bouncers at clubs who searched my bag would pull it out, question its contents, and ask me to throw it away. “Oh, it’s just lube!” I’d reply confidently, and I’d see a look of horror flash across their face. I’d casually rub lube between my legs and arms to reduce chafing. I’d pull it out at brunch with my girlfriends and pass it around the table, preaching about how it changed my life.



When I began working at a sex toy store that year, we were instructed to always suggest a lubricant to go along with toys. Even if people self-lubricate in great quantities, the materials that sex toys are made of tend to tug at skin and hair, so a bottle of lube was always recommended with every purchase. Within my first few days of working on the sales floor, I realized that some people had a very strong negative reaction to the idea of lubricant. "Lube?" one young woman replied, evidently taken aback. "Um, no… I’m all right. I don’t have a problem."



A pang of tingling heat flashed throughout my body. Problem? Does using (and requiring) lube to have pleasurable sex mean there’s something wrong with me? I maintained composure, explaining that it makes using the toys much more comfortable, and quickly took her through the checkout process. All my sex educator friends at the toy store were in agreement — there was no such thing as too much lube — but I began to realize that the average person has a very bad perception of it.

