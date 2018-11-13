The Kinds Of Porn Your Peers Are Watching

Over the years, pornography has grown from something entirely male-focused and taboo into a topic openly discussed and enjoyed by both sexes. Now that we've finally accepted that lots of people are into porn, our curiosity leads us to wonder what type of porn our peers are watching.
BodyLogicMD, a network of physicians that specialize in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, conducted a survey that reveals the average age people start watching porn, their content preferences, and how their interests have changed over time.
Out of over 1,200 participants surveyed, 32.3% were women ranging in age from 18 to 75, and 14.9% of them said they started watching porn between the ages of 11 to 15.
Advertisement
And while most men watch the same kind of porn for their entire lives, women's tastes in porn change as they got older. Results suggest that women enjoy amateur porn from the ages of 18 to 34, but starting at the age of 35, their interests shift to threesomes. Which, to be fair, is one of the most popular types of content for every age and gender category. Lesbian porn was also more popular for women than men in the age bracket of 18 to 44.
And while the jury is still out on whether watching porn with your partner strengthens or destroys your relationship, the study found that 60% of couples watch porn together. However, men and women have reportedly very different reactions when it comes to porn affecting their relationships. A quarter of the men surveyed said they'd rather be having sex with the people in the porn than their partner. However, the more that the women respondents watched porn, the more likely they were to feel a greater passion for their partners.
When it comes to the big O, women reported that they can more easily orgasm from porn than sex with a partner, which aligns with a recent study that says only 18% of women achieve orgasm from vaginal penetration alone. Men were quite the opposite, saying that they had more difficulty climaxing from porn.
Although the study doesn't quite give us the same satisfaction as peeking into someone's search history might, it does shed some light on the types of porn our peers are watching.
Advertisement