Porn For Women: A Tasteful Guide

Rachel Zar
Let’s face it: Not all porn is created equal. But, as women, we tend to like to watch sex with a little extra attention to female pleasure, perhaps a touch of class, and for sure, approachable actors. If you think there aren’t options out there that satisfy your needs, think again. For a few years now, Refinery29 has been listing the best of porn made especially for women (or that we just think and hope women will love!). Whether you’re a porn newbie or you’ve already exhausted our previous lists, or you're fed up of sexist porn, you’ll want to check out these sites and books. Enjoy!

