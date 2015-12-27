Let’s face it: Not all porn is created equal. But, as women, we tend to like to watch sex with a little extra attention to female pleasure, perhaps a touch of class, and for sure, approachable actors. If you think there aren’t options out there that satisfy your needs, think again. For a few years now, Refinery29 has been listing the best of porn made especially for women (or that we just think and hope women will love!). Whether you’re a porn newbie or you’ve already exhausted our previous lists, or you're fed up of sexist porn, you’ll want to check out these sites and books. Enjoy!
Sex
This Is How Many People Still Have Sexist Views About Sex
Almost a third of people still believe that men need sex more than women, a new survey has found. Nearly 4,000 British adults were polled by YouGov for