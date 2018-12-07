"One of my friends took me to this party in 2006 in L.A. [Porn star] Alana Evans was one of the hosts and she had this corset on that was way too big for her. I was like, 'Hey, do you want me to fix your corset for you?' I unlaced it and laced it back up, and my friend was talking me up to her. He said, 'My girl here does makeup — you should use her' and she said, 'Oh, have you ever done makeup for the industry?' And I was like, 'No, but how hard could it be?'"