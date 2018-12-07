When you do the makeup of a celebrity for a red carpet or photoshoot, you have to ask yourself questions like, "Is this powder going to show up white on camera?" or "Will this foundation last through the night?"
When you're a porn makeup artist, you have to ask those questions too, but also: "Is this lipstick going to last through a blowjob?" and "Can this mascara endure 14 hours of sex?" In other words, you have to be prepared for anything and everything.
For the past 12 years, Angie Peek has worked as a porn makeup artist, prepping the faces of adult film actresses before scenes and sometimes full-length pornographic movies. It's a job that remains unpredictable and full of surprises, and one that's actually not all that different than doing makeup for a red carpet.
Ahead, we asked Peek all our burning questions, including what makeup products really are sex-proof and the many misconceptions about her job.
How did you come to be a porn makeup artist?
"One of my friends took me to this party in 2006 in L.A. [Porn star] Alana Evans was one of the hosts and she had this corset on that was way too big for her. I was like, 'Hey, do you want me to fix your corset for you?' I unlaced it and laced it back up, and my friend was talking me up to her. He said, 'My girl here does makeup — you should use her' and she said, 'Oh, have you ever done makeup for the industry?' And I was like, 'No, but how hard could it be?'"
What's your average day of work like?
"It depends on the shoot. Some directors like you to stay and then some [want you] to leave a little bit of foundation, powder, some lip, and go away. Sometimes you go in and it’s like, 'OK, I want them done in an hour.' Other times you go and it’s like, 'Take your time, make them feel comfortable.' When they’re shooting a longer feature, you’re usually there for 14 hours."
Do you have any favorite products that never budge on your clients?
"It’s years of preparing for disaster — I'm a master at this. I start with the Smashbox Photo Finish 24-Hour Shadow Primer. I use waterproof mascara and honestly just get whatever's cheap like Maybelline Great Lash or L’Oréal Carbon Black. I use Inglot eyeliner because it’s a gel pot and doesn’t go anywhere — not even a little bit. I use a lash glue called Darkness; it’s a Korean glue that's really good.
"I use Face Atelier foundation, and that one stays pretty well. When I'm not doing that, I do the Stila Stay All Day Foundation. That one stays like nobody’s business — it’s like cemented to the face. I also use NYX Setting Spray. Believe it or not for the lips, the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink lipstick is amazing; I use those so much."
What does skin care before a porn shoot involve?
"For face, it depends on the girl’s skin. If a girl is oily, I do a once-over swipe on their face with Bioderma Micellar Water. If they’re really dry, I use a lotion called Ialusat Hyaluronic Acid; I got it at a French pharmacy, and you can use it anywhere and it’s not heavy."
Is there any skin care below the belt?
"If they have an ingrown hair or something, they’ll ask me for foundation on a sponge and then go and fix it themselves."
Do you ever work on the guys?
"Nobody cares about the guys. How often are you watching a porn and looking at the mens' faces? I've had some guys ask me to do their makeup when they have a breakout, because they’re conscious of how they look, but that's it."
“
It's like the Glossier look — that’s becoming more of a thing.
Adult film makeup artist Angie Peek
”
Would you say there are some misconceptions as to what porn makeup really is, or a stigma against your work?
"There’s no real difference between the world of red carpet makeup and adult makeup. I will say that there’s a stigma that comes from doing makeup in the adult world; I've certainly had models refuse to work with me because they found out that I work in adult.
"That being said, when you do makeup for the adult industry, it’s slightly heavier than normal makeup. But really, it's no different than red carpet makeup in terms of ensuring it stays on."
How would you say makeup in porn has changed over the past 10 or 20 years?
"I feel like the makeup now isn’t as heavy as it was before. I feel like a lot of girls are accepting their freckles. It's like the Glossier look — that’s becoming more of a thing. The girls are more natural."
