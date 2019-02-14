Between the hairlessness, the perpetually horny pizza delivery guys, and the white leather couches (why are they always white?), porn has given us many unrealistic expectations when it comes to what sex really looks like. But one untruth we just can't get over is when an adult film actress performs oral sex for an extended period of time, and then when she's done, she appears with her lipstick not even slightly faded or smudged. It's a cliché that even the performers themselves call bullshit on.
"Everything I've tried in my life literally never stays on," Sinn Sage, an adult film performer, tells Refinery29. "When there is a 'smudge-proof,' semi-permanent style of lipstick, it dries out my lips so badly, which is not good or conducive to a nice oral experience."
But while some stars are still trying to find a lipstick that really stays on, others have it down to a science. Take Maxine Holloway, an adult film performer who has not only found a lipstick that doesn't budge, but has also come up with her own multi-step routine. "There are a few things you can do when applying that will help keep your pout put all night long and prevent makeout-induced clown mouth," Holloway says. "Try to exfoliate and moisturize your lips prior to application, so you have a nice smooth canvas to paint on. If I know I'll be having some kind of oral escapade, I apply my lipstick in thin layers — allowing each layer to stain and dry before the next."
In truth, there are a few long-wear lipsticks that adult-film actresses turn to again and again for their remarkable staying power. From a $37 Chanel lip gloss to a $9 Maybelline liquid lipstick, check out a few of these porn stars' favorites, ahead.
