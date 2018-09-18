The Hair & Makeup Looks That Shut Down The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

Less than a week after we witnessed a gorgeous lineup of hair and makeup trends from the NYFW streets and runways, another fresh batch of beauty inspiration has arrived. Tonight, stars made their way down the Emmys red carpet — and by the look of things so far, award season is already off to a great start.
Our favorite television stars ditched their character costumes and embraced stunning hair and makeup looks that felt unique to them. From flower-adorned half-updos to bright orange lipstick, there’s an endless supply of beauty trends to copy — whatever your style. Scroll ahead to stare at all our favorites, and keep checking back as we update this post with new arrivals throughout the night.