3 Fashion Week Hair Trends That Look Even Better Off The Runway

Despite the flamboyant outfits and over-the-top presentations that happen each year during Fashion Week, minimal hair and makeup looks have felt more like the norm for stylists and models season after season. But this year things have been a little different. Lipstick has been bright and bold, eyes have been graphic and colorful, and the hair? Well, the hair has been both stylish and wearable.
From natural curls to braids, buns, and accessories — in silky, diamond, and beaded varietals — it’s safe to say that this season put the fun back in Fashion Week. You’ll find some of our favorite hair trends from the runway, which will hopefully inspire you to change up your look, ahead.