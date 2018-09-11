Straight-Off-The-Runway Lipstick Trends That Are Perfect For Fall

For better or for worse, the last several seasons of New York Fashion Week have been all about one word: minimalism. Minimal foundation (if any at all), minimal nail polish (likely a clear top coat), and minimal lipstick (probably a sheer, unlabeled lip balm) have been the status quo at every backstage session since 2016.
We get it: There are plenty of times when we find nothing more appealing than a bare face and nude nails. But this is Fashion Week! It's supposed to be all about trend-setting and statement-making moments. Luckily, the pendulum is swinging back to more involved beauty looks on the runway, and the Spring/Summer 2019 season has handed us a whole new menu of makeup trends.
Looking at the Fashion Week images, we've got plenty of ideas on how to change up our looks — even if it's subtle — and we're starting with our lipstick. From bold lines to the return of glitter lips, a whole lineup of trends await for spring. In fact, they're so easy to copy, we think you can make 'em work for fall.
Ahead, the lipstick trends you're about to see everywhere.