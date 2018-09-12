5 Fall Makeup Trends That Work On & Off The Runway

Whether you face Fashion Week with a laissez-faire attitude, or you're more militant about shows than Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, it's safe to say that most of the makeup trends you're wearing — or thinking of trying — have been spotted on the runway at one time or another.
You wore glitter lips to your family's holiday party because of Fendi circa spring 2017. You bragged to your friends about floating creases at Coachella thanks to Anna Sui. You even matched your eyeshadow to your blush today at work in part due to Naeem Khan.
But no matter how many trends live in your history, there's always room for more in your future. Thankfully, the spring 2019 runways supplied enough neon eyeliner, glitter shadow, and smoky eyes to last a lifetime. Ready to find your new favorites? Click ahead for the best eye makeup looks from New York Fashion Week.