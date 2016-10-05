It’s official: Glitter lips are everywhere. In the past few months alone, we've seen them on Naomi Campbell at the MTV Music Awards, models at Versace and Fendi, and even on the seemingly glitter-reformed Kesha. Within the fashion world, there's one woman responsible for the sudden influx in disco pouts: Pat McGrath (or Mother Makeup, as she's sometimes called). The esteemed makeup maestro introduced her already sold-out Lust 004 Lipstick Kit on Naomi — and now, it appears as if the trend has exploded, like a 2014 glitter bomb.
And while the disco-friendly look may seem recent, glitter lips actually have roots that go way back. Burlesque dancers have long considered them a stage-performance staple; drag queens have rocked sparkle-packed lips for nearly as long. Ahead, a brief history of the glittery mouth, plus a few tips on how to get one yourself — sold-out Lip Kits be damned.
