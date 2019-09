It’s official: Glitter lips are everywhere. In the past few months alone, we've seen them on Naomi Campbell at the MTV Music Awards, models at Versace and Fendi , and even on the seemingly glitter-reformed Kesha . Within the fashion world, there's one woman responsible for the sudden influx in disco pouts: Pat McGrath (or Mother Makeup , as she's sometimes called). The esteemed makeup maestro introduced her already sold-out Lust 004 Lipstick Kit on Naomi — and now, it appears as if the trend has exploded, like a 2014 glitter bomb And while the disco-friendly look may seem recent, glitter lips actually have roots that go way back. Burlesque dancers have long considered them a stage-performance staple; drag queens have rocked sparkle-packed lips for nearly as long. Ahead, a brief history of the glittery mouth, plus a few tips on how to get one yourself — sold-out Lip Kits be damned.