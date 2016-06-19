14 Male Celebrities With Seriously Impressive Beauty Routines

From Cleopatra to Clara Bow, Marilyn Monroe to the entire Kardashian clan, we’ve long been culturally obsessed with the beauty secrets of beautiful, famous women. But the truth is, the men of history, Hollywood, and those in our own lives sit on a gold mine of clever self-care tips, too.



To help dispel the myth that men don’t spend time on their appearance — and more importantly, to soak up some of their supreme getting-ready know-how — we culled the best beauty tips from the gents, many of which have us rethinking our own strategies. Want in on ageless Pharrell’s moderately-priced, must-have cleanser? Or Harry Brandt’s strategy for creating a total look from a single makeup item? Looking to unlock the secret of Zac Efron's ever-perfect hair? Click through for the best self-care tips to nab from the men.