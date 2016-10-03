Between Naomi Campbell’s ruby-red lips at the VMAs and Gigi Hadid’s cartoon-inspired version at Fendi, glitter-packed lip looks are rising to the top of Instagram's Popular page this fall. And who better to get in on the trend than Kesha?
Back in 2011, sparkle was the singer's signature. At the time, she even confessed to Vanity Fair that her budget for the accessory amounted to "a few thousand [dollars] every month. If you come and see a show of mine, there is no shortage of glitter." However, after she debuted a "makeunder" a few years ago — and underwent legal battles with music producer Dr. Luke — it appeared that Kesha’s shimmer stash was fading into the background. Until now.
On Friday, the celeb signaled a return to her sparkly roots by posting a photo of her white-and-gold-flecked lips to Instagram. Did she use a certain super-affordable secret to make her fine-grain glitter stick? Will Kesha amp up the look to match her signature glitter of yore? Maybe. But there's one thing we know for sure: After a seemingly solemn year, we’re happy to see Kesha embracing her OG shine.
