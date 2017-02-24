The 5 Makeup Trends That You’re About To See Everywhere

Not so long ago, backstage beauty went through a dark few seasons where almost every look was... nothing. No mascara, concealer where needed, a dab of lip balm. "It's just minimal and fresh," repeated every makeup artist with a shrug. Editors' faces fell. More like majorly boring, we thought.
But then, the all-important Council Who Decrees The Trends gathered and generously decided to give us back what we'd been missing so much: color! sparkle! drama! All was right in the makeup universe again. And we have to hand it to Fall 2017, which is really doing its part to keep the party going. Ahead, our five favorite trends to emerge from the New York runways.