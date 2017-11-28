While the newly-released Justice League movie is getting lackluster response, its porn parody has been receiving rave reviews, with some even lauding it as better than the original blockbuster.
The adult film, Justice League: A Gay XXX Parody, debuted on men.com as a four-part series. Naturally, it picks up right where its predecessor, Batman V Superman: A Gay XXX Parody, left off.
The parody features all of your favorite DC superheroes, including the Green Lantern, who was left out of the original movie. Fans were happy to see him present again in the porn film.
even the gay porn version of #JusticeLeague knows the team needs a #GreenLantern on it. Also, @manilaluzon as #WonderWoman ?? Hell yeah I'm here for this. https://t.co/R94JpeTfIG— Eric Diaz (@GeekBoyEric) November 21, 2017
Justice League XXX̛ even features the Green Lantern making headlines after coming out. "Yeah, I guess people think it's a big deal that I'm the first gay superhero," the character, played by Colby Keller, says in the trailer.
The film also focuses on Wonder Woman, which leaves us all asking "who could replace Gal Gadot?" Well the parody's producers definitely delivered: the Amazon hero is played by none other than Manila Luzon, a RuPaul's Drag Race alum. The show even shouted out Luzon's role via Twitter.
.@manilaluzon plays Wonder Woman in a "Justice League" parody like no other! https://t.co/vgA4vYKli8— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) November 21, 2017
Some fans are even flocking to the film just to see Luzon.
I’m watching the porn parody of justice league for @manilaluzon tbh!— Justin (@Prince_Ubae) November 28, 2017
Fans of the parody are satisfied with not only its casting but also its writing. Justice League XXX isn't your typical low-budget porn ripoff. It's still got some of the expected cheesiness, but also some decent CGI and action. You can check it out for yourself in the film's (safe for work) trailer.
So if you agree with critics or Rotten Tomatoes reviewers that Justice League missed the mark, check out its porn parody. You won't be disappointed.
