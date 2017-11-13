Story from Movies

People Are Not Happy With This Wonder Woman Costume Change

Kaitlin Reilly
If there's one heroine that fans want to see more of, it's Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. Luckily for the hordes of people who flooded the theaters to see her solo superhero flick, Wonder Woman will be a part of the squad when Justice League hits theaters on November 17. However, as excited as so many are to see more of Diana Prince, some fans on Twitter are unhappy about an alleged costume change in the new movie.
In Wonder Woman, we meet a crew of proud Amazonian warriors who populate Diana's island home of Themyscira...and we'll allegedly see more of them in Justice League. However, as Twitter user @Rosgakori pointed out, the costumes the Amazons are wearing in on-set photos appear much skimpier than the ones worn in the previous film.
"In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson. Some steps backwards, methinks."
As you can see, the photo from Wonder Woman shows the women with plates on their stomachs — pretty vital for battle. The photo that's allegedly from Justice League (crafted by a male designer) does not.
"Because when I go into battle, the first thing I want to is expose all my vital organs to the weapons of my enemies," joked one Twitter user of the costume change.
"I mean, yes, they have great abs. But it makes no sense to fight like that," another added.
"Even the lower leg protection goes from functional to WTF," stated another.
While plenty of people were annoyed by the seemingly skimpier costumes, one Twitter user pointed out that these photos could be from a time period before the Wonder Woman film, meaning that the outfits could have changed by the time Diana fought alongside the warriors.
"To be fair, it’s possible that the scene in which we see the Amazons in JL takes place in the distant past, as implied by the trailers. In that case, they would have had to change the looks."
They also added that Zack Snyder (who was slated to direct Justice League before dropping out due to the death of his daughter) shared other costume ideas for the Amazons, which are just as covered-up as the ones in Wonder Woman.
"Sure, that’s fair. I mean, it’s all subjective. But we still don’t know exactly what the Amazons will look like in the film; the director has shown different looks for them, too. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see."
Another Twitter user added that, in Wonder Woman, the warriors do wear outfits similar to the ones shared above. (These outfits, however, were not worn in battle.)
It's clear that we'll have to see the film before judging what the warriors wear – or don't wear – as the case may be. Regardless, the conversation sparked by the photos is indicative of a larger issue: Clearly, people are tired of female warriors wearing outfits that are more about form than function. Hopefully, their armor, or lack thereof, does not stand in the way of the same feminism that Wonder Woman so deftly presented on the big screen.
Refinery29 has reached out to a representative for comment and will update this post should we hear back.
