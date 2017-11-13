In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson.— Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017
Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso
To be fair, it’s possible that the scene in which we see the Amazons in JL takes place in the distant past, as implied by the trailers. In that case, they would have had to change the looks.— Elmer Butterscotch (@ElmerSt237) November 13, 2017
Sure, that’s fair. I️ mean, it’s all subjective. But we still don’t know exactly what the Amazons will look like in the film; the director has shown different looks for them, too. I️ guess we’ll just have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/BRTMwFTFEU— Elmer Butterscotch (@ElmerSt237) November 13, 2017
Bit of cherry picking there. These are also Amazon costumes from the first film pic.twitter.com/8U1d0mIVwx— Bigger Boat Film Quiz (@film_quiz) November 12, 2017