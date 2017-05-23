"In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it," Snyder told THR on Monday. "The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I've come to the realization… I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time."