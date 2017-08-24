Don't Ask Gal Gadot If She's A Feminist

Gal Gadot believes everyone should be a feminist.
Gadot is featured on the cover of Rolling Stone's 50th anniversary issue, and she has some strong words to share about the "F" word.
"People always ask me, 'Are you a feminist?'" Gadot told the magazine. "And I find the question surprising, because I think, 'Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.'"
The Wonder Woman star also told Rolling Stone's Alex Morris that she and her sister were raised "to believe that we're capable, to value ourselves" during their childhood in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.
"I've had my moments where I've felt like men were misbehaving — nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive," the actress told Rolling Stone. "Life wasn't always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world."
Gadot had the perfect clapback when telling Morris about "interweb gripes" about her bust size, too.
"I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob," Gadot told Rolling Stone. "So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.'"
Gadot also revealed that because she was pregnant while filming Justice League, the crew had to get creative with how they hid the pregnancy.
"We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach," Gadot told Morris of Justice League. "It was funny as hell — Wonder Woman with a bump."
Still, Gadot revealed that she was still nervous about seeming "weak" as a woman on set, so she didn't tell her Justice League costars about her pregnancy at first. "I didn't want attention," she told Morris. "The default should be that women get the job done, but there's a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders."
