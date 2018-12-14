Where To Find The Hottest Audio Porn Online

When Tumblr announced that the site would no longer post porn and adult content, many long-time followers found themselves in a conundrum: Where do you go to stream unique porn now? Well, when one door closes, another one opens. Enter, the steamy but underrated category of porn that you may be neglecting: audio-only porn.
Listen, of course lots of people seek out porn because they enjoy watching people having sex. But focusing on just the sounds of sex, and letting your imagination fill in the blanks, can be a powerful, intense experience.
In a way, audio porn is kind of a form of sensory deprivation. When you dull one of your senses during sex, it heightens the rest of the sensations you experience, Myisha Battle, a certified sex coach in San Francisco told Refinery29. "When one sense is dulled, the brain can temporarily compensate and allow us to become more sensitive to the stimuli from our other senses," she said. That's why using a blindfold during sex makes your partner's touch or taste feel so much more intense, for example. Similarly, listening to audio-only porn provides a completely different, more intense experience than watching a porn video.
So, where can you snag these tantalizing tracks? Well, you probably won't find anything too scandalous on Spotify or Apple Music (although there are a couple erotic podcasts that are worth checking out), so you have to expand your horizons. Reddit, naturally, is teeming with homemade erotic audio tracks on the subreddits, r/gonewildaudio, r/gonewildaudible, and r/pillowtalkaudio.
PornHub, another go-to site for many porn viewers, also has a broad selection of videos that only feature audio (you can even filter your search to only hear moans or orgasms). Even YouTube has a treasure trove of audio porn hiding within the whispers of ASMR videos. Most ASMR videos feature an ASMR artist speaking softly into a microphone and acting out a scenario while playing close attention to the viewer, which some people find innately appealing regardless of the content.
If you prefer porn that has more of a narrative arc, consider reading and listening along with something on Literotica.com's "audio sex stories" section. The website Aural Honey also has a whole catalog of recordings by one artist with an English accent. Or, you can download the new audio storytelling app Dipsea to access a wide array of realistic and fantastical sex stories that are organized based on your mood.
And then, of course, there's what's left on Tumblr — at least until December 17th, when the site flags and removes all the explicit content currently available to enjoy.
