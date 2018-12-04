36 Songs That Women Really Play While Having Sex

There are plenty of sexy songs out there — but those aren't necessarily the songs that we play while actually having sex. As anyone with a well-curated sex playlist will tell you, the songs you choose can have a major impact on your overall mood. For example, The xx and Sigur Rós set a very different tone than Ginuwine (though, in our humble opinion, they are equally sexy).
We wanted to know what kind of vibes women aim for when selecting their sex songs, so we asked R29 staffers and readers to share their favorites with us. The result is one of the steamiest (and widest-ranging) sex playlists imaginable. Regardless of your bedroom vibes, we think it's safe to say that there's something here for you.
Click through for 35 new songs to add to your personal playlist.
Did we miss your go-to bedroom jam? Share it with us in the comments. And hey, if it hasn't changed since you lost your virginity, don't stress. A bedroom jam from the '90s (or earlier) is still a bedroom jam.