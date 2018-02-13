These Playlists Will Set The Perfect Mood For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is tomorrow — when was the last time you updated your hookup playlist? And what about the one you put on to set the mood over dinner? If your romantic playlists could use some refreshing, you're in luck: In the name of St. Valentine, Spotify has released its most popular songs for love, sex, and more.
The enduring popularity of The Weeknd's bedroom jams was proven once again, with three of his tracks ranking in the top 10 most popular sex songs ("Earned It," "Often," and "The Hills"). Equally steamy classics like "Slow Motion" by Trey Songz and "Sex With Me" by Rihanna made the list, as did Ginuwine's American standard, "Pony." Channing Tatum would be proud.
Meanwhile, on the decidedly mushier (as it should be) playlist of Spotify's top 10 love songs, Ed Sheeran claimed three slots with "Perfect," "Photograph," and "Thinking Out Loud." (No wonder the crooner is the rumored performer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding) New songs to make the list included "Him & I (with Halsey)" by G-Eazy and Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE. FEAT. ZACARI."
But, if your plans for tomorrow skew more toward "Down With Love" than "Let Love In," there's a playlist for you, too. Spotify has released top 10 lists for heartache songs and anti-Valentine's Day songs. Where the former contains such melancholy tracks as Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes" and "Jar of Hearts" by Christina Perri, the latter includes "Heartless" by Kanye West and TLC's timeless "No Scrubs." In other words, whether you want to feel sad or mad, consider your brooding bases covered.
Whatever you have planned for Valentine's Day, it won't hurt to have a fitting soundtrack playing in the background. Check out all four playlists below — then share what you'll be listening to tomorrow in the comments.
