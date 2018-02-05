If using a blindfold during sex gives you 50 Shades Of Grey, cliché sex vibes, it's time to reevaluate. Yes, Christian Grey was very into blindfolds, and they even sell 50 Shades-branded ones. But despite the reputation, a blindfold is a cheap tool you can use to take sex to the next level. And there are myriad fun ways to use one.
A blindfold provides sensory deprivation, says Myisha Battle, a certified sex coach in San Francisco. "When one sense is dulled, the brain can temporarily compensate and allow us to become more sensitive to the stimuli from our other senses," she says. "This means that when we take away sight, our partner's touches, scent, taste, and sounds are a bit amplified." All this amplified sensory information ultimately helps build arousal and sexual excitement.
Keep in mind that, while a simple blindfold might seem harmless, it's important to introduce the idea to your partner in advance to get their opinion and consent, Battle says. "If they're down, it's best to create some ground rules," she says. Decide what you're both comfortable doing while blindfolded, and be respectful of boundaries throughout the experience. "Having a roadmap that can be followed creates a safe container for playfulness," she says.
If you're convinced it's time to give blindfolds a chance, ahead are some ideas for your own roadmap. Who knows? You may open your eyes to a whole side of yourself you never knew existed — and there's nothing vanilla about that.